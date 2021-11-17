Liverpool team news: 'Shame' - Fresh claim emerges after setback for £48m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Emmet Gates has described Naby Keita's latest injury setback as a "shame" because he felt the midfielder was starting to find his feet.

Keita has endured several injury problems since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig for £48m in 2018, the most recent one coming against Brighton last month.

What's the latest news with Keita?

Having played just 16 games last season following a host of injury and Covid-19 problems, the midfielder proved his fitness at the beginning of this campaign and appeared in Jurgen Klopp's best XI.

And Keita has been proving himself as a bit of a goalscorer, finding the net against Crystal Palace before producing one of his best displays in a Reds shirt in the 5-0 victory at Manchester United.

According to WhoScored, Keita was Liverpool's second-best player on the day behind Mohamed Salah with a rating of nine after scoring the opening goal and then setting up the Egyptian's first goal in a devastating first-half.

A dreadful Paul Pogba tackle which saw him sent off saw Keita stretchered off, although he was surprisingly back in the team for the visit of Brighton the following weekend.

But the midfielder's injury problems continued when he was forced off against the Seagulls after just 18 minutes and missed the next two matches, taking his tally of missed games as a Liverpool player past the 50-game mark.

Keita has already scored three goals, one short of his best return for the Reds, and has chipped in with one assist in just over 500 minutes across all competitions this season.

Therefore, Gates said the recent injury is another frustrating blow for the 26-year-old.

What did Gates say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a shame because he was getting into a rhythm of playing every week or nine days and he was producing good form, he was scoring, getting assists and he was really good in the 5-0 against Manchester United before he was taken off."

Could Keita return to face Arsenal?

The Reds are back in Premier League action this weekend when they host the Gunners and they'll be looking to bounce back from their defeat at West Ham before the international break.

However, they're likely to be without Keita, who's still nursing a hamstring problem.

Jurgen Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's Champions League game with Atletico Madrid just over two weeks ago would be "out for a while" – which would suggest that he'll be forced to sit this one out.

