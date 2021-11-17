Forza Horizon 5: How to Unlock the Delorean Fast

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community are wondering how to unlock the Delorean in Forza Horizon 5 and we have all the details you need to know in order to get it as quickly as possible.

The Delorean is a great car, but in the gaming world and in the movie world as it was made famous by the movie Back to the Future.

There are a lot of cars in the game, but not only does the Delorean look good, it also drives very well in Forza Horizon 5.

It may not be easily known how to get the vehicle, but when you find out how, it is actually pretty easy to do and won’t take you too long at all.

The Fastest Ways to Unlock the Delorean in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 introduced a new feature to the racing franchise, and that is seasons, or series. The series brings out a lot of new fresh content, and that includes the Delorean vehicle.

With this in mind, there are three ways to unlock this great car in the new game and they are:

From Free Wheelspins or Super Wheelspins

Buying it from another online player at the Auction House

A free reward in the Forza Horizon Series 1 Summer Wet Season

Like GTA V, the wheelspin is down to luck, but a lot of players do manage to get the Delorean quite easily. Meanwhile, the car is normally available at the Auction House for around 100,000 to 130,000 CR.

The first two ways are pretty easy and quick, and the third is fast, but you need to know how you can get it as a free reward. In order to get the DeLorean as a free reward in Series 1, the gaming community must earn 26 Festival Playlist points and here is how you can earn these points.

Through the battle royale game mode

Finding treasure in New Heights

Take part in the eliminator game mode

Take a photograph of Casa Bella

No doubt there will be other cool cars to unlock as the game continues to grow, and if there are, we will reveal all the quickest ways in which you can unlock the new vehicles in the game.

