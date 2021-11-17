Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Argentina have officially secured their place at the 2022 World Cup thanks to a 0-0 draw at home versus arch rival Brazil.

Lionel Messi's side made a real mess of qualification last time out and had to rely on some heroics from the Paris Saint-Germain superstar against Ecuador in their final game as a result.

But this time around, the Copa America champions have cruised to the biggest sporting tournament on the planet and are yet to lose a game.

Argentina have played 13 CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifiers and have won eight, conceding only six goals in that time.

The 0-0 draw against Brazil was the sixth match in a row in which Lionel Scaloni's side prevented the opposition from scoring.

Much of Argentina's newfound defensive solidity is down to Nicolas Otamendi's renaissance over the past 12 months or so.

The Benfica man has started the last six games for his country without conceding a goal, a mighty impressive record.

However, while he's been imperious at the back of late, Otamendi is still no stranger to controversy and the former Manchester City man was up to his usual tricks versus Brazil.

During the first half of a match where 42 fouls were committed in total, the heavily tattooed defender elbowed Leeds United's Raphinha straight in the face.

And instead of saying sorry, Otamendi simply turned around and lifted the winger to his feet like a naughty child, just like he infamously did to Neymar in the 2021 Copa America final.

Take a look at footage of the incident here...

Videos: Otamendi elbows Raphinha and then forces Brazil star to his feet

Bit harsh, Nicolas.

Otamendi's may not have intentionally thrusted his arm into Raphinha's face, but he clearly made significant contact that resulted in blood coming from the Brazilian's mouth.

The least he could have done was show some degree of sympathy...

VAR was in operation throughout the game on Argentine soil, but the technology didn't deem Otamendi's reckless elbow worthy of severe punishment - a rather strange call in our book.

You have to praise Raphinha for not reacting more furiously to the incident and just getting on with the game instead.

A high percentage of players would have simply lost their heads, especially given the already fiery nature of matches between Argentina and Brazil.

