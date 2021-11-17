PUBG New State Promo Codes (November 2021): Free Rewards, How To Redeem And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PUBG New State is a much enjoyed new mobile game, and we have revealed the latest promo codes for the game.

The battle royale game has continued to be a success since moving from PC and console to iOS and Android, and part of the reason for this is due to players being able to receive new free rewards every month.

The action game has a lot of great weapons, skins and more, and these codes give you unique cosmetics.

PUBG New State will continue to thrive, and if it does half as well as PUBG Battlegrounds, then the gaming world has a very successful new mobile game to play.

Here is everything you need to know about PUBG New State Promo Codes for this month:

Latest PUBG New State Codes

There are currently no workable promo codes for PUBG New State, but no doubt we should see some very soon so keep an eye on this page for all the updates.

Expired PUBG New State Promo Codes

8CUY84RG25OKW: Unknown free rewards

7IV1P1KLLOUKV: Unknown free rewards

6PSXNVN241BTG: Unknown free rewards

35KQXI8C6IH8: Unknown free rewards

DDSJJCZCDZ9U: AKM skin code

HTDS78FTU2XJ: M416 skin code

BDGRAAZBZJGS: M416 orange skin code

P8HZDBTFZ95U: M416 skin code

Q12KARZBZYTR: Kar98 skin code

How To Redeem PUBG New State Codes

Step 1: You first open the game.

Step 2: Then you go to the lobby and click on 'Store'

Step 3: You then redeem your new promo code and then tap on 'Add bonus/gift code'

Step 4: Enter the PUBG New State redeem codes into the space given.

Step 5: Then you Enter account ID.

Step 6: Finally, you confirm this and click on redeem.

Make sure you are constantly keeping an eye out for codes, as they normally expire quite quickly after being released. This is due to the fact that the developers release so many.

No doubt it is a very clever idea for the developers to make a mobile game alongside PUBG Battlegrounds, and hopefully we see a lot of exclusive mobile features in the near future.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the new and latest updates around PUBG New State.

