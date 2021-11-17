Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another busy night for WWE NXT 2.0, with the Women's line-up for WarGames next month confirmed.

Tony D’Angelo def. Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis had one more drawing for Tony D’Angelo before their match, revealing a large picture of D’Angelo sleeping with the fishes at ringside.

“The Made Man of NXT” was not pleased with the caricature and let Lumis know with a some powerful suplexes.

The two continued to trade blows until D’Angelo dropped Lumis neck-first across the ropes. D'Angelo then went to grab the easel to use as a weapon but was stopped by the referee.

As the referee returned the easel to outside the ring, D’Angelo seized upon the chance, poking Lumis in the eye and setting him up for the swinging powerslam and pin.

Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time def. Diamond Mine

The alliance between Odyssey Jones and Jacket Time proved to be a powerful one as the trio finally got payback on Diamond Mine after weeks of attacks.

The Creed Brothers overpowered Jacket Time at the onset despite a flurry of offense from Kushida. Ikemen Jiro finally tagged in Jones and leveled the playing field.

Roderick Strong tried to rally against the larger Jones with an impressive Samoan drop, but Jacket Time came to the rescue and cleared The Creed Brothers off the apron.

As Malcolm Bivens argued with the referee, Strong took a pair of strikes from Kushida and Jiro before being flattened by a splash from Jones.

Xyon Quinn def. Andre Chase

Xyon Quinn simply overpowered Andre Chase, leveling him with a massive clothesline. Chase rallied for a time after sending Quinn flying into the ring post and hitting a neckbreaker, but the momentum did not last long as Quinn delivered a thunderous jackhammer for the 1-2-3.

Quinn had no time to enjoy the victory as Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde stormed the ring for a surprise assault. Quinn held his own as the melee spilled outside the ring until Santos Escobar tackled him from behind, slamming Quinn down onto the steel ramp.

Cameron Grimes forced Duke Hudson to fold

Irate after losing to Cameron Grimes in his own poker room, Duke Hudson sat down with The Richest Man in NXT for one final hand of Texas Hold ’Em.

After four rounds of betting, Grimes once again bluffed Hudson to win the pot, sending Hudson over the edge. Hudson proceeded to beat down Grimes, smashing him through the table before reaching underneath the ring for a pair of scissors to cut off Grimes’ beard.

Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner finally got on the same page to defeat Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.

The two pairs looked evenly matched in a hard-hitting contest, but O’Reilly and Wagner started to look like a well-oiled machine. The duo combined to take down Briggs & Jensen with a flying knee from O'Reilly outside the ring and a double underhook slam from Wagner to pick up the win.

Persia Pirotta def. Gabby Stephens & Jenna Levy in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

The power of Persia Pirotta was on full display as she overcame Gabby Stephens & Jenna Levy in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Pirotta pummeled the two competitors, lifting both of them onto her shoulders for a Samoan drop before hitting a sit-down powerslam to earn the pinfall.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai ended in a no-contest

The bad blood between Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai was apparent from the start, as the two Superstars held nothing back in a fiery showdown. Gonzalez immediately took it to Kai, slamming her into the outside barrier and dropping her onto the ring apron.

The two fierce rivals went to extreme lengths to destroy one another. Tempers eventually boiled over as Kai hurled Gonzalez face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Kai then went for her shovel, but Big Mami Cool stopped the onslaught and turned the tables by grabbing the shovel away from Kai.

As Gonzalez looked to bury Kai, chaos broke out when Toxic Attraction ran in to beat down Gonzalez. The four women decimated Gonzalez until Cora Jade joined the fray to assist Big Mami Cool.

The duo rallied for a moment but were eventually overwhelmed. Just as it looked like Kai and Toxic Attraction would put down Gonzalez and Jade for good, an injured Zoey Stark appeared on crutches at the top of the ramp.

Stark handed one of her crutches to tag team partner Io Shirai, who raced into the ring to dish out some punishment and send the attackers retreating backstage.

You can watch WWE NXT 2.0 live every week here in the UK on BT Sport.

