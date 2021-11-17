Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been given the all-clear by the World Boxing Council to move weight category and challenge cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu for his title in 2022.

The Mexican will look to step up to a staggering 200lbs after conquering the super middleweight division and has got his sights set on becoming world champion in a remarkable fifth weight class.

The news came as somewhat of a shock to the boxing world, with many assuming Canelo would move back up to light heavyweight to fight either of the world champions in Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol, or if the 31-year-old would defend his belt at 168lbs against David Benavidez.

But in traditional Canelo style, neither simple option was taken and now he vows to go one step further in his fantastic career to cement his name in boxing folklore as one of the greatest fighters to have ever lived.

Canelo's trainer Eddy Reynoso announced the news at the WBC convention of the Mexican’s plans to become a five-weight champion and confirmed his desire to challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in his next fight in May.

Reynoso’s requests were granted by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who saw no issue with allowing Canelo to make the step up to cruiserweight.

Negotiations will now begin between the two fighters and the Mexican will surely start vigorous training in order to get to his newly desired weight.

Although certainly a risk, Reynoso has belief in his boxer’s ability to get the job done in his new weight division.

“We know that he [Makabu] is strong, but Canelo can beat him. Many say that it is crazy, but they also said it was crazy when Canelo was junior middleweight champion and we were looking for middleweights, super middleweight, light heavyweights.

I have confidence in Canelo. He is strong and has many qualities. I know he is going to win that fight.

There has already been talk of the fight happening in Makabu’s homeland of DR Congo, which would take place in June or July next year.

The Congolese fighter responded in an excited manner at the prospect of fighting Alvarez.

“I’m feeling very happy because I can fight the best boxer on the planet.

“Canelo has been beating everyone, but now he’s fighting one tough man.”

With Canelo and Makabu both very keen, the confirmation of the fight should only be a matter of time.

It’s safe to say this will be another enthralling encounter and certainly another date to jot down in your 2022 boxing calendar.

