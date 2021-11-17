Conor McGregor's charity boxing match has been postponed until March due to 'time constraints'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor's wheelchair boxing match against comedian Al Foran has been postponed until March 2022 due to 'time constraints'.

The two Irishmen were due to face-off in a charity fundraiser in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association in December at the Clayton Hotel in Galway.

McGregor, 33, has been sidelined since July with a broken leg he suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier during their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Last week, the former UFC lightweight champion posted photos of himself training on the pads on a scenic rooftop as he stepped up his recovery from leg surgery.

But it seems fans who are eager to see the return of the Notorious in some sort of capacity will have to wait a little longer.

Foran wrote on Twitter: "Due to time constraints the upcoming charity fight with Conor McGregor has been postponed until March folks, more time for @SirStevoTimothy to put on a show for the ages and more time for me to at least learn the basics of the sweet science. See you in March @TheNotoriousMMA."

McGregor however clearly saw the funny side as he joked 'someone is looking out for you up there Al', but warned he will be ready when the time is right.

He tweeted: "Someone is looking out for you up there Al haha. God bless lads, let me know when you guys are ready, I am here."

This isn't the first time the exhibition bout has been backdated. McGregor was due to face the impressionist on September 11 - but it was shifted back until later in the year.

The event has been set up by social media influencer Stevo Timothy aka 'Farmer Mitchell', who will face double Olympic champion Paddy Barnes in a wheelchair bout at the top of the bill.

All the proceeds will go to the Irish Wheelchair Association, a charity which supports people with physical disabilities.

McGregor's coach John Kavanagh revealed the Irishman actually 'volunteered to be the co-main event' as he's going to be 'off his feet for a while.'

Kavanagh, 44, told Laura Sanko: "Conor had volunteered to be the co-main event where he was gonna box, there's a guy called Al Foran who is an impressionist.

"You might have seen him do some of Conor's impressions. So Conor's gonna fight in the co-main event, which I thought was quite funny, he was accepting his first-ever co-main slot.

"He's been main event for a couple of years now. But anyway in the heat of all this he just turned and went, "You know, I'm gonna do the wheelchair boxing fight now," because he's off his feet for a while. He made a joke about that."

