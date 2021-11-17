Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sasha Banks has admitted she wasn't left best impressed when Ronda Rousey joined WWE.

After earmarking herself as one of the world's most notable female mixed martial artists, Rowdy opted for a new challenge as she pursued a career in professional wrestling.

She joined the company in 2018 and it didn't take long for her to captivate her audience as she had done so many times before on different stages.

With a heavily decorated fighting background, the world quickly began to learn of Rousey's name.

She became the first ever American woman to earn a medal in judo at the Olympic Games — winning bronze at Beijing 2008. The judoka then made more history as she embarked on her MMA career, fighting in the first ever women's UFC bout and becoming the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Rousey made an immediate impact inside the wrestling ring — winning the Raw Women's Championship title at SummerSlam 2018 and headlining the first ever all-women's pay-per-view event, making history with WWE.

She may have earned praise from professionals and gathered a strong fanbase during her time with the company, but The Legit Boss has revealed how Rousey's emergence onto the wrestling scene made her feel.

"I can only speak for myself. There might be a little tension, I don’t know [about] real heat," Banks explained during an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show. "I was p*ssed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a [better] locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘Excuse me? Who is you and what you do?’"

Indeed, even after leaving the company in 2020, Rousey's salary is still one of the biggest a female wrestler has ever earned at WWE. In fact, she is the second-highest earner, with a reported wage of $2.1 million (£1.5m) from her time in the ring, behind only current Raw women's champion Becky Lynch on $3.1 million (£2.2m).

In comparison, Banks reportedly earns $250,000 (£183,000), a considerable amount less than Rowdy.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"Besides respecting everything she’s done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home," Banks continued. "That’s where I’m The Legit Boss, not Ronda Rouse§y."

News Now - Sport News