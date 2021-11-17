Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Map, Pre Order, Trailer And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is on the way and we have all of the information you need to know regarding this hugely anticipated Nintendo Switch title.

The latest in the long line of fantasy action-adventure games that have been released in this franchise has some big huge to fill, with many saying the prequel, Breath of the Wild, is one of the greatest Switch games of all time.

Its overall Metacritic score of 97 and user score of 8.7 backs up just how much this game is loved and appreciated across the globe.

Information is still limited regarding Breath of the Wild 2 at this time. However, we are expecting details to be more clear as the launch date edges closer.

Scroll down to find out everything that we know so far about Legend of Zelda 2: Breath of the Wild 2.

Latest News

All of the latest updates, news and leaks regarding Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 will appear here over the coming days, weeks and months.

Release Date

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is currently scheduled for release in 2022 - although a precise launch date has yet to be confirmed by Nintendo.

While there have been limited notifications from the Japanese giants at this time, we are not sure whether this will be early 2022 or late 2022.

However, fear not! We will update this section of the article as soon as more information is revealed in due course. So stick with us and stay tuned!

Gameplay

Nintendo are keeping their cards close to their chest. But some familiarities are emerging that fans will recognise from the last game, along with some noticeable differences.

From what we've seen so far, floating cities are making a return in what is a slice of inspiration that has been taken from Skyward Sword, which sees Link blasting through the clouds to navigate his way through what appears to be a stunning world.

With Breath of the Wild 2 having not been shown at September's Direct stream which Nintendo opted to sit out of, as well as this year's Tokyo Game Show, other gameplay elements are yet to be confirmed at this time.

Map

As mentioned above, information is limited at this time and no details have been either leaked or confirmed regarding the game's map. Be sure to come back where we will have the full images displayed in this section.

Pre Order

Great news, pre-orders are now available for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Prices at UK retailers will be £59.99 for Nintendo Switch only and you can put your name down today for your copy before the game's official release after the New Year.

Here are the retailers that we've found that are stocking Breath of the Wild 2:

Trailer

At the time of writing, we have only seen one official trailer from Nintendo that was showcased during E3 2021 earlier in the year.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

