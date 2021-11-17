Clash of Creators 2022: Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Players, Presenters And More
A huge Charity football match named Clash of Creators has been organised, and we have all the content you need to know ahead of the event.
This football tournament will feature some of the biggest stars and influencers in the UK content creating world as well as some of the exciting up and coming stars. No doubt many fans will be wanting to see their favourite stars live.
We see a lot of events like this happen these days, and huge influencer boxing events have evolved content creating massively.
A lot has already been revealed around the event, and many are very excited to see who ends up the winner in the tournament on the day.
Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Creators Charity Football Tournament:
Date
It has been confirmed by the organisers that Clash of Creators will take place on Sunday 20th February 2022.
The kick off time has not been announced yet, but we suspect it will be in the afternoon.
Venue
This match will take place at Aveley Football Club, which is a football club based in Essex, England.
Tickets
Tickets are yet to be released; however, the event in July 2021 did offer tickets so we should expect to see them on sale in the near future.
When they do get announced we will reveal all the information here as soon as possible.
Live Stream
The match will also be live streamed; the last event was streamed on YouTube, so we can expect to see the same again this time around.
Players
Here is the list of the players announced so far for the charity football match:
W2S
Niko Omilana
Spifey
Billy Wingrove
Romell Henry
Pieface
Danny Aarons
JaackMate
Stevie White
Theo Baker
Arthur TV
Chris MD
Spencer FC
Mark Goldbridge
Sharky
Josh Pieters
Harry Hesketh
Josh Manifold
WILLNE
Zac Allsop
Jamie Rawsthorne
Thogden
Behzinga
Presenters
Here are the presenters confirmed for the event:
Bambino Becky
Dan Ranty
Inabber
Stunt Pegg
As you can see there are a lot of exciting UK Content Creators on this list, and it should be a great event for everyone to enjoy.
Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates around this Clash of Creators Charity Football Match.
