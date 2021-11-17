Clash of Creators 2022: Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Players, Presenters And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge Charity football match named Clash of Creators has been organised, and we have all the content you need to know ahead of the event.

This football tournament will feature some of the biggest stars and influencers in the UK content creating world as well as some of the exciting up and coming stars. No doubt many fans will be wanting to see their favourite stars live.

We see a lot of events like this happen these days, and huge influencer boxing events have evolved content creating massively.

A lot has already been revealed around the event, and many are very excited to see who ends up the winner in the tournament on the day.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Creators Charity Football Tournament:

Date

It has been confirmed by the organisers that Clash of Creators will take place on Sunday 20th February 2022.

The kick off time has not been announced yet, but we suspect it will be in the afternoon.

Venue

This match will take place at Aveley Football Club, which is a football club based in Essex, England.

Tickets

Tickets are yet to be released; however, the event in July 2021 did offer tickets so we should expect to see them on sale in the near future.

When they do get announced we will reveal all the information here as soon as possible.

Live Stream

The match will also be live streamed; the last event was streamed on YouTube, so we can expect to see the same again this time around.

Players

Here is the list of the players announced so far for the charity football match:

W2S

Niko Omilana

Spifey

Billy Wingrove

Romell Henry

Pieface

Danny Aarons

JaackMate

Stevie White

Theo Baker

Arthur TV

Chris MD

Spencer FC

Mark Goldbridge

Sharky

Josh Pieters

Harry Hesketh

Josh Manifold

WILLNE

Zac Allsop

Jamie Rawsthorne

Thogden

Behzinga

Presenters

Here are the presenters confirmed for the event:

Bambino Becky

Dan Ranty

Inabber

Stunt Pegg

As you can see there are a lot of exciting UK Content Creators on this list, and it should be a great event for everyone to enjoy.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates around this Clash of Creators Charity Football Match.

