It's been another highly-charged week of Formula 1 news and debate in the aftermath of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Whatever your view on what happened turn 4 on lap 48, it's safe to say both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have got everyone talking about this great sport once again, and that in the long run can only be a good thing.

They are the ultimate competitive animals and won't give each other an inch, with their hard-fought battle in Brazil the latest clash this season and, thankfully, one that didn't end with either out of the race.

Indeed, whereas we saw Verstappen crash out in Silverstone after touching with Hamilton and both retire from the race in Monza, Brazil at least saw both cross the finish line in one piece.

And, when put to Max whether what happened in Sao Paulo compared at all to Silverstone, the Dutchman responded to say it didn't really at all:

"I don’t think it’s the same, so I don’t know what [it] is referring to.

"It’s a completely different corner as well, so yeah, there’s not much more to comment, it’s not the same."

Max also reflected further on the incident, saying he was on the edge of grip at the point the pair entered turn four:

"We both, of course, tried to be ahead into the corner and so I braked a bit later to try and keep the position.

"The tyres were already a bit worn so I was really on the edge of grip so that’s why I think I was already not fully on the apex so then it’s a safer way of just running a bit wide there.

"So in a way, I was of course happy that the stewards decided that we could just keep on racing because I think the racing, in general, was really good."

