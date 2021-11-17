Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Legend of Zelda series is continuing with the sequel of Breath of the Wild next on Nintendo's agenda.

Released back in 2017, the first game provided an entirely new direction for the hugely successful fantasy action-adventure series and is widely considered to be one of the greatest games not only on the Nintendo Switch, but of all time.

As you would expect, the new title, which we know little about at this time, has a lot to live up to with many hoping that Breath of the Wild matches, or even succeeds its predecessor.

The story is set to pick up where the first game ended and recently won the award for the Most Anticipated Nintendo Game at the E3 2021 Awards Show back in June 2021.

That being said, players will be eager to find out more context around Breath of the Wild 2 as Nintendo continue to be incredibly secretive.

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date

At the time of writing, Nintendo have not confirmed an official release date for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

All that we know so far is that the game will be released in 2022, although it is unclear whether that will be during the first half or second half of the year.

With Nintendo keeping their cards nailed to their chest, for the time being, we are expecting to hear more details on this topic once more trailers are unveiled during the coming days, weeks or months.

That being said, be sure to stick with us and we will update this section of the article as soon as more details are revealed by the Japanese giants. Stay tuned!

Legend of Zelda fans! Are you looking forward to the release of Breath of the Wild 2? Do you think it will be as good as the first game was? Or do you believe that this particular game should be left alone? Get in touch and let us know!

