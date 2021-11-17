Forza Horizon 5: What are Festival Playlists?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 has a ton of content for players to enjoy in Mexico, but what are the Festival Playlists?

Completing Festival Playlists means that players can earn points (PTS) as well as rewards in the game to unlock more vehicles and upgrades.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Festival Playlists in Forza Horizon 5.

The Festival Playlist is a monthly rotating selection of challenges that are set by the Horizon Festival for players to complete and earn rewards.

Festival Playlist can be accessed in the Festival Playlist option under the Campaign section of the main pause menu.

The aforementioned points and rewards will vary between Series and seasons, although each Series and season will include two completion rewards to players who are able to reach certain levels of accumulated points.

READ MORE: Forza Horizon 5: Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know

Rewards for Festival Playlists

It is worth noting that players can only complete the challenges offered in the Festival Playlist during each individual season of a Series while it is active in the game.

A season will be active for seven days, with the reset being at 2:30 pm (UTC) every week on a Thursday.

Rewards that are offered alongside the PTS include exclusive cars, difficult to find vehicles, credits, emotes, car horns, avatar clothing and Forza LINK phrases.

Here are the types of Season event that you can play in Forza Horizon 5:

Horizon Arcade: Co-opetition events against other players in the open-world.

The Trial: A matchmade co-operative championship against Unbeatable rated Drivatars.

EventLab: Custom player generated game modes and courses.

Playground Games: A matchmade best-of-three playoff between two teams in objective-based games.

PR Stunt: Three Speedtrap, Speed Zone, Drift Zone, Trail Blazer, or Danger Sign targets

Seasonal Championship: A single-player or co-operative championship against Average rated Drivatars.

Horizon Open: A matchmade co-operative championship against Average rated Drivatars.

Xbox Game Studios are likely to add more ways to win big prizes and rewards in the game as the seasons roll on, so keep checking in-game to see what is added over the next few months!

Read More: Forza Horizon 5 Goliath Glitch: How To Get Infinite Money or XP

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Forza Horizon 5 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News