Shawn Porter says Conor Benn is ‘right to call my name’ but will have to ‘wait his time’

Shawn Porter has admitted Conor Benn 'is doing the right thing by calling my name'.

However, he insists he's 'just going to have to wait his time', just like the rest of the young pretenders.

'Showtime' is set to take on Terence Crawford in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 20.

Porter, 34, will aim to pick up his first victory since earning a unanimous decision over Sebastian Formella at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles - his first fight after dropping his title to Errol Spence Jr a year prior.

And while Crawford has his undivided attention for now, he can't help but hear a growing number of calls to face Benn from across the pond.

But as far as he is concerned, Benn still has a long way to go before he mixes it with the big boys.

“[Conor Benn] is doing the right thing by calling my name," Porter told Press Box PR.

"I've been there before and while I'm not saying I'm Mayweather, when I was in his position I was saying I want to fight Mayweather, I want to fight Pacquiao, and thought I was ready, so on and so forth.

"I was publicly saying I wanted to fight those guys. He's doing the same thing and you know it’s the maturation of the sport. But he's just going to have to wait his time.”

Meanwhile, Benn clashes with Chris Algieri at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on December 11, a fight widely expected to be his last before stepping up to the next level.

While many are backing Benn to win in impressive fashion, Porter insists Algieri has got certain strengths that will cause him and a lot of other top prospects a lot of problems.

“I think Algieri is going to present some problems for Conor Benn," he added.

"I think Algieri definitely has the intellect, but he's got skills as well. He's not a rundown boxer. He's still very healthy and capable of producing in the ring.

"I think he's going to present some obstacles for Conor Benn. On the other side of that, I really enjoy Conor Benn, I think that he's exciting.

"I didn't enjoy his last fight as much as I had his previous fights, but I do look for him to take control and at some point to start to beat Chris Algieri - but I do think for a substantial amount of rounds it’s going to be pretty interesting."

