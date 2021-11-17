Forza Horizon 5: How to Use the Super Wheelspin Glitch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 has a ton of different ways to earn rewards in the game, with the Wheelspin being a fan favourite.

Players can usually get access to Wheelspins in the game by going up levels by completing races and achievements in-game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Wheelspin Glitch in Forza Horizon 5, including how to pull it off.

It is worth noting that you’ll need 40,000 in-game credits and 3 Skill Points before you are able to exploit the Glitch in-game.

You’ll also need to purchase the MB Jeep Willys from the Autoshop, but we’ve put together an easy to follow guide to pull off the glitch.

How to Use the Super Wheelspin Glitch

It is also worth bearing in mind that if you’re going to use this glitch then use it extremely sparingly.

There’s no telling when Xbox Game Studios will take note of the glitch and decide to make changes and possibly add penalties for players who have used the exploit, so proceed with caution!

Here’s the steps you need to follow to pull off the glitch:

Head to the Autoshop and buy a “MB Jeep 1945 Willys” for 40,000 Credits, then start driving.

Once you are back out on the road, then pause the game and navigate to “Cars” in the menu, and then click on“Car Mastery.”

Whilst you are in Car Mastery, unlock the “Workhorse,” “Impressive Durability,” and “Supply Drop” mastery options.

The Supply Drop mastery option will give you a Super Wheelspin ticket.

Now you can use the Super Wheelspin ticket and earn your prizes in the game.

Now sell the vehicle

You can now purchase the car again from the Autoshop and repeat the steps as many times as you like, but be warned that this may earn you a penalty if the developers decide to take action.

