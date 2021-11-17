Forza Horizon 5: How to Get More Super Wheelspins

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Super Wheelspins are a great way to earn rewards quickly in Forza Horizon 5, but how do you get access to more spins on the wheel?

There are a number of different ways to earn spins on the wheel, with some of the prizes on offer being some amazing supercars, huge credit amounts and other unlockables.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking more Super Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5 to earn more spins on the prize wheel.

Buying and Upgrading Cars

When you buy a car in Forza Horizon 5, you’ll get given points that can be used to upgrade the vehicles that you currently own.

Various cars will provide you with a Super Wheelspin if you get enough points to spend to upgrade them.

You can do this through the Car Mastery menu, where you can see what rewards you can earn via upgrades.

Read More: Forza Horizon 5: DeLorean Glitch to Get the Car Cheaply

Here are some of the cars that you can earn spins through by completing their Car Mastery perks:

Alpine A110 (Festival Reward)

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera (Epic)

2018 Bugatti Chiron (Legendary)

2014 BMW M4 Coupe (Rare)

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe (Rare)

1969 Dodge Charger R/T Forza Edition (Forza Edition)

2010 Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV (Legendary)

2010 Lexus LFA (Legendary)

2019 Mclaren Senna (Legendary)

2012 Mercedes AMG Mercedes-AMG One (Legendary)

2020 Toyota GR Supra (Legendary)

Read More: Forza Horizon 5: Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know

Buying Houses To Get Spins

Another way to earn spins is to purchase Houses. Here’s how many spins you can earn by purchasing the following buildings in-game:

La Casa Solariega – 5 Spins

Buenas Vistas – 2 Spins

Hotel Castillo – 2 Spins

Lugar Tranquilo – 1 Spin

La Cabana – 1 Spin

Buena Esperanza – 1 Spin

You can also use the Super Wheelspin Glitch to unlock extra wheelspins, and we’ve got a full guide for you to follow here.

Read More: Forza Horizon 5 Goliath Glitch: How To Get Infinite Money or XP

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Forza Horizon 5 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News