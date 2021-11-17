Canelo Alvarez vs Ilunga Makabu: Date, Venue, UK Start Time, Stats, Card, Tickets, Odds And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul Canelo Alvarez is set to make the jump up to cruiserweight and take on the WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in his next bout.

The multi-division champion Mexican fighter is the current WBA (Super) IBF, WBO and the WBC super-middleweight titleholder and will be leaping up two divisions in an attempt to make history.

Only Manny Pacquiao has ever won world titles at five different weights, and Canelo has the chance to equal the Filipino and overtake the formidable Floyd Mayweather.

Standing in his way is Makabu, a two-time champion at cruiserweight and was the opponent when Tony Bellew took the belt off him at Goodison Park back in 2016 - in what was only the second defeat of his career and has not lost since.

Scroll down to find out everything that you need to know about the Canelo and Makabu fight.

Date

At the time of writing, a fight date for Canelo and Makabu has yet to be officially confirmed. But what we do know is that the WBC have noted that the fight will take place between May and June 2022.

We will update this section as soon as more information is revealed by the WBC or respective promoters in the coming days, weeks and months.

Venue

The venue for this monster fight has yet to be announced, although we do predict, because of Canelo's worth and pull in the world of boxing, that this bout will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Of course, this is just speculation at this stage and we will update this section as soon as more information is revealed.

UK Start Time

If the fight takes place in Vegas, then the fight is expected to take place around 4 am GMT. Get plenty of coffee and pre-fight naps in.

Stats

Here are the stats for the two fighters:

Saul Alvarez

57 wins (39 KOs)

1 defeat

2 draws

Undefeated since 2013.

Ilunga Makabu

28 wins

2 defeats

Undefeated since 2016.

Card

At the time of writing, the fight card for Canelo vs Makabu has yet to be announced. Full details of the bouts taking place on the night will appear here.

Tickets

Tickets for this fight are currently unavailable to purchase. We will publish details on how you can get your hands on one of the hottest tickets in town over the coming days, weeks and months.

Odds

Odds for this WBC cruiserweight title fight will appear here in due course.

