Whilst Tommy Fury might be in training for his boxing fight against Jake Paul in a month’s time, he’s managed to cause a storm on social media for a whole different reason.

The former Love Island contestant, half-brother to world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, puts his 7-0 professional boxing record on the line as he takes on Paul on December 18.

However, a clip has been circulating social media of the reality TV star’s reaction to finding out about Anthony Joshua’s surprise KO loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, and it makes for good watching... unless you're an AJ fan, of course.

Fury was cast in Love Island during the summer of 2019, when Joshua and Ruiz first faced off in America, and thus was restricted from watching any ongoing sport at the time.

That is until another member, who joins the programme later and therefore has watched the fights, mentions the result to the professional boxer.

The other contestant asks: “What did you think of Joshua’s collapse the other day?”

Fury looks flabbergasted at the first time of asking, and has to be sure. “Did he lose? F*** off.”

The light heavyweight then jogs off squealing in shock, before shadow boxing the air and pretending to get knocked out.

To add context, Joshua had never been beaten in his career at this point and had been strongly linked to fight Tommy’s half-brother Tyson in a battle for the heavyweight belt - a fight we are still yet to see.

The show’s contestants go on to discuss the difference in physique between the two fighters, with former world heavyweight champion Ruiz being likened to “a bloke down the pub.”

Fury can be seen in the background with the grin of a cheshire cat, as he slowly digests the news.

