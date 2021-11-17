Are the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Worth Buying?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 has a huge amount of unlockable content, but is the Premium Add-Ons extra worth buying?

Although you already get access to a lot of vehicles in the game, the Premium Add-Ons will give players extra DLC content across the game’s lifecycle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premium Add-Ons for Forza Horizon 5 and whether they are worth purchasing.

What do you get in the Premium Add-Ons Bundle?

The Premium Add-Ons bundle gives players the Forza Horizon 5 Expansion One (not available separately), Forza Horizon 5 Expansion Two (not available separately),

Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership and

Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack.

Each of these extras comes with different content for the game and are advertised as follows:

Forza Horizon 5 Expansion One

This add-on will introduce a new world location, vehicles and gameplay.

Forza Horizon 5 Expansion Two

This add-on will introduce a new world location, vehicles and gameplay.

Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass

Get 42 extra cars at one low price! The Car Pass will deliver 34 new cars to your game weekly, one per week. As a bonus, you’ll also receive 8 Formula Drift Cars to get you started.

All cars included in the Car Pass grant you a one-time-only, free addition of each car to your game garage, with no additional in-game credit cost. The Car Pass is included with Deluxe and Premium Editions, and the Premium Add-Ons Bundle.

Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership

Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership features exclusive rewards that give your game a boost and make you stand out at the Horizon Festival. VIPs receive 3 Exclusive Forza Edition cars, Crown Flair, Vanity Items, Emote and Car Horn, gift Player House, 2x Credit race rewards, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins, and more. VIP Membership can be purchased separately and is included with Premium Edition and Premium Add-Ons Bundle.

Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack

Kick-start your Ultimate Horizon Adventure with the Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack! Included are 5 special pre-tuned cars, a Player House and a one-time grant to own any car available from the game’s Autoshow. Also included are 3 one-time grants for any Common or Rare clothing item.

Is the Premium Add-On worth it?

Considering that the full bundle costs £39.99 on Xbox.com? It is absolutely worth it if you want to really get a head start in Forza Horizon 5.

If you’re a Game Pass member, you will also get access to the game proper ‘free’ as part of your membership, so you could look at this as £39.99 overall for a Deluxe version of this brand new game!

