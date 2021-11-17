Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the news that Alfa Romeo are going to replace Antonio Giovinazzi with Guanyu Zhou for the 2022 Formula 1 season, we now know the make-up of the grid for next year.

2022 promises to be another thrilling campaign, with new regulations being ushered in that will, hopefully, see cars up and down the pack able to closely follow one another better than they have for years, in a bid to spice up the racing.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be eager to renew their rivalry for the championship, too, but other drivers will be aiming to join them in the fight, as the likes of Ferrari and McLaren bid to get back on the top step of the podium on regular occasion.

Who's where for 2022, then? We run you through the field now...

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

Red Bull

Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz

McLaren

Lando Norris & Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda

Alpine

Fernando Alonso & Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel & Lance Stroll

Williams

Nicholas Latifi & Alex Albon

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas & Guanyu Zhou



Haas

Mick Schumacher & Nikita Mazepin

