Formula 1 2022 season: Who are the drivers for every team?
With the news that Alfa Romeo are going to replace Antonio Giovinazzi with Guanyu Zhou for the 2022 Formula 1 season, we now know the make-up of the grid for next year.
2022 promises to be another thrilling campaign, with new regulations being ushered in that will, hopefully, see cars up and down the pack able to closely follow one another better than they have for years, in a bid to spice up the racing.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be eager to renew their rivalry for the championship, too, but other drivers will be aiming to join them in the fight, as the likes of Ferrari and McLaren bid to get back on the top step of the podium on regular occasion.
Who's where for 2022, then? We run you through the field now...
Lewis Hamilton & George Russell
Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris & Daniel Ricciardo
Fernando Alonso & Esteban Ocon
Sebastian Vettel & Lance Stroll
Nicholas Latifi & Alex Albon
Valtteri Bottas & Guanyu Zhou
Mick Schumacher & Nikita MazepinNews Now - Sport News