FIFA 22 Adidas Predator SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo now has another SBC in the FUT system, with the Adidas Predator SBC now available to complete.

EA and Adida’s new collaboration has not been a major hit with the fanbase, but SBC tasks and new cards are being added to the game ahead of the next big promo at the end of November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Adidas Predator SBC and how to complete the task in-game.

Players will be looking at around 8,000 coins to complete the SBC from scratch, which is a little bit on the costly side.

If you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

How to Complete the Adidas Predator SBC in FIFA 22

Here are the requirements to complete the Adidas Predator SBC in FIFA 22:

Nationalities: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Min 2

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

Although 8,000 coins is a lot to give up from scratch, the reward of a Rare Electrum Players Pack is certainly worth going for.

Players on FUTBIN have already been claiming that they’re getting some Icon cards in the packs, with one stating that they got a mid-tier R9 Ronaldo from their 8,000 coin outlay.

Although this might be a massive fib, clearing 8,000 coins for a Rare Electrum Players Pack is still a pretty good deal and worth a punt.

It is worth noting that this SBC is unrepeatable and will only be available in the game for a short time, so make sure you cash in on this squad building challenge as quickly as possible!

Read More: FIFA 22 Ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100 And Everything You Need To Know

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News