Dustin Poirier has predicted he will knock out lightweight rival Charles Oliveira inside the distance in their championship showdown on December 11.

Poirier, 32, will meet Oliveira, also 32, in an intriguing matchup in the main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas.

The former interim champion will get his second crack at the full version of the 155-pound title after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the third round at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Both fighters are coming off arguably the biggest wins of their careers over Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler respectively, but Poirier is understandably brimming with confidence after knocking out Notorious twice in the same year.

So much so that he says there's NO WAY the fight will go the distance.

“I really think I’m going to stop this guy,” Poirier told MMA Fighting.

"My body feels good. I’m really focused. I can’t wait.”

Poirier has, as always, spent the entirety of his training camp at American Top Team in Florida, which is a day's drive from his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

The 32-year-old regularly shares photos from inside the gym, with his hand speed and pad work pretty impressive.

He added: “These 25 minutes, no matter how much pair or discomfort you’re going through, these 25 minutes are going to last for the rest of my life.

"And maybe this is the last time I make that walk to fight for a championship.

“These 25 minutes mean so much to me that I’m willing to push through anything that presents itself in those 25 minutes.

"I’m ready to go, and I really do believe that I’m going to be the world champion.”

Poirier is deservedly the favourite for this fight and his former opponent Justin Gaethje has tipped his compatriot to come out on top after he accused the Brazilian of being 'a quitter'.

When asked about the fight, Gaethje said: "He’s a quitter. He is a quitter. He showed it to you in the Michael Chandler fight.

"At the end of the first round, he was not looking good, he didn’t want to be there.

"He doesn’t want to be there when it gets nasty. That’s just what I think, that’s my opinion. And Poirier is going to beat him up.”

