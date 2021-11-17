FIFA 22: How to Complete the Lorenzo Insigne SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo now has another SBC in the FUT system, with Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli available for players to try and grab.

EA and Adida’s new collaboration has not been a major hit with the FIFA fan base overall, but this new Numbers Up card could be a great get for those with Serie A teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Lorenzo Insigne SBC and how to complete the tasks in-game.

Players will be looking at around 100,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is quite the outlay for the card.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

How to Complete the Lorenzo Insigne SBC in FIFA 22

Here are the requirements to complete the Lorenzo Insigne SBC tasks in FIFA 22:

National Duty

Min x1 Italian player

Min x1 TOTW player

Min 84 Team Rating

Min 75 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Min x1 Serie A player

Min 85 Team Rating

Min 70 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

If you’ve already got a Serie A squad in FUT then this card is an absolute must get for you. With the LW card having an impressive 87 Overall with 91 Pace, 91 Dribbling and 86 Passing, it will be extremely strong on the wing.

Yes, the 100,000 coin outlay is a lot, but for a card this impressive you just have to take the punt if you’re going forward with an Italian or Serie A based team.

Players on FUTBIN are however claiming that the SBC is just a way for EA to get players to “waste” their fodder before the Black Friday promo, which is probably a valid assessment, but this is still a good card to get hold of.

