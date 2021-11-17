Canelo Alvarez vs Ilunga Makabu Date: When Will The Fight Take Place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul Canelo Alvarez is making the leap up to cruiserweight to take on the WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in what could be a history-making fight.

The well-renowned Mexican fighter could become the second person in boxing history to become a title holder at five different weight divisions, an achievement that only Manny Pacquiao has accomplished to date.

Makabu, who fights out of Kanaga, Democratic Republic of the Cango, is a 6 ft southpaw who is a two-time champion at this weight and was famously knocked out by Tony Bellew at Goodison Park back in 2016, which was the last defeat for The Junior.

Both fighters have not lost for over five years, with Canelo having not been defeated since 2013, with both men willing to put everything on the line to either maintain or inherit championship status in the cruiserweight division.

While information is still limited about this fight, fans will be eager to know when the bout will be taking place.

Canelo Alvarez vs Ilunga Makabu Date

At the time of writing, an official date has yet to be announced by the WBC but what we do know is that the bout will be taking place around May and June 2022, giving the Mexican plenty of time to acclimatise himself to his new surroundings.

This fight will be for the WBC title and will put Canelo right up there as far as boxing greats are concerned, but faces still competition in the hands of Makabu who is far from a pushover.

The Congolese fighter has 25 KOs to his name - all of which have been at cruiserweight level, which will pose as a serious threat to Canelo when the two fighters meet in the ring in a fight that could be history-making.

While a fight date has not been confirmed, we will update this section as soon as more details emerge over the coming days, weeks and months ahead. So stick with us and keep on the lookout!

What are your thoughts on Canelo taking on Makabu? Is it a fight that excites you? Does it not interest your boxing urge? Get in touch and let us know!

