Football Manager 2022 Liverpool: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Football Manager 2022 is being enjoyed worldwide and we have put together a guide for one of the very best teams in the Premier League - Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has built the Reds into a genuine force since his appointment and has won both the Champions League and the Premier League at Anfield.

Add in the fact that the club has a number of genuinely brilliant players, from Mohamed Salah to Sadio Mane via Virgil van Dijk.

Any managers taking the reins at Liverpool will have huge boots to fill, and one has to think that they will be aiming for titles across the board.

We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about a Liverpool save on FM22!

Board expectations

Quite surprisingly, at the start of your Liverpoo career, you’re expected to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

At the end of the second season, though, you’re expected to win the Premier League title.

You also need to reach the FA Cup final, and the semi-final of the Champions League.

The Carabao Cup is not deemed important so you can play the youngsters in that!

Budget

There’s a decent amount of cash in the coffers to bring in some reinforcements to the first-team.

Transfer budget: £20m

Wage budget remaining: £100k p/w

Work the finances correctly and you can get a genuine first-team star into the club.

Facilities

State of the art training facilities

State of the art youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

You could spend some money upgrading your academy coaching, here.

Stadium

Anfield is an immense stadium with a capacity of 54,074, and its atmosphere is famed in both big league games and huge European fixtures.

Personnel

Key player: Mohamed Salah

Captain: Jordan Henderson

Vice-captain: James Milner

Assistant manager: Pepijn Lijnders

Director of Football: Michael Edwards

Suggested best XI

When you start the game, you’ll be presented with a report of your suggested best XI and there’s a belief that you should start with 4-3-3, with a defensive midfielder.

The team is thus: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Robertson; Milner, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

There’s quite a bit of talent there!

Tactics

You can do whatever you want when you set up your tactics but there are three presets suggested at the beginning of the game.

They are ‘gegenpress’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘vertical tiki-taka’.

That’s exactly what you’d expect from Liverpool, who have an immense amount of aggression in their play, both on and off the ball.

Key positions to strengthen

You could do with depth at left-back to support Andrew Robertson, as James Milner is deemed the best alternative to the Scotland international.

A right winger is also needed to support either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane on that side.

A back-up goalkeeper would also be useful, with Alisson Becker so far clear of every other goalkeeper at the club.

Youngsters ready for the first team

The only player who is really ready to step up from the reserve squad is Neco Williams, who could reach a 3* current ability at full-back.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Loris Karius, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian.

Defenders: Joe Gomez, Nathan Phillips, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson.

Midfielders: Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Naby Keita.

Forwards: Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

