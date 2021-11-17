Fallon Sherrock’s 170 finish makes her first-ever woman in last 16 of Darts Grand Slam

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England’s Fallon Sherrock recorded a remarkable 170 checkout to secure a place in the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts –– becoming the first woman to ever reach this stage.

The 27-year-old was 3-1 down to Gabriel Clemens at one point but recovered to win four legs on the bounce and qualify second in Group E, behind Scotland’s Peter Wright.

Sherrock is a pioneer for women’s darts players and has created history on more than one occasion.

In 2019, the Milton Keynes born star became the first woman to win a match at the World Championships –– following this up with another win in round two.

Dubbed the “Queen of the Palace”, Sherrock made headlines again back in September when she became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final –– eventually losing to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters.

And after her latest triumph at the Grand Slam of Darts, Sherrock admitted she still hasn’t processed the achievement.

“I’m still coming down to earth from it. I genuinely don’t even know what I’ve done.

“To take out 170 to win. I was like ‘my bulls aren’t normally that good’ but I just have a habit of hitting bullseye now to win games.”

Fans have lauded Sherrock for her incredible checkout on Twitter and stressed that she deserves the chance to continually compete with the world’s best.

One user wrote: “I hope people stop questioning her talent now. She just cleared the group stage of the Grand Slam with a 170 checkout. She deserves to be on that stage with the big players. What a year she is having. Whoever is facing her in knockout is going to have a tough time indeed.”

Another put: “To win 4 on the trot is hard enough. To win 4 on the trot with what was at stake makes it even more difficult. To win 4 on the trot checking out 170 with Gabriel on double figures? Unreal. Congrats girl that was literal chills.”

Sherrock also broke the record for the highest televised average by a woman in her 5-0 whitewash of Mike de Decker on Monday night and the 27-year-old admitted she feels really comfortable standing up on stage at the moment.

"I feel really comfortable being up on the stage, especially playing all these really good players as it makes my game even better because they are pushing me every level I can.

"It seems like when I'm put in the pressure situations I really perform, I don't know how I do it, I have no idea - I think I get more calm."

The English star will now face Mensur Suljovic, who she beat in the second round of the 2020 PDC World Championship.

"I'm really looking forward to that, I just can't wait. I'm just going to go out and play my own game and not think too much about it,” she said.

