Valorant Patch Notes 3.11: Release Date, Download Size, Leaks, System Updates, Social, Bug Fixes and More

Valorant is one of the most popular games on the eSports market and we have all the information you need to know about the next update - patch 3.11.

The hero-based first-person shooter has shot into eSports competitive gaming and has proven to be a fan-favourite despite having only been released in 2020.

Whereas games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends have had to bed themselves into the industry - Riot has not had to go through similar timeframes and have found success sooner than many would have initially expected.

Valorant Patch 3.10 brought multiple changes to the title, including the reveal of the new Agent Chamber and the Magepunk 2 skins.

Here is everything that you need to know regarding Valorant Patch Notes 3.11:

Release Date

Valorant patches are brought out every two weeks, so we anticipate patch 3.11 to drop on Tuesday 30th November 2021.

Leaks

We will update here with the latest leaks on Valorant Patch 3.11 as and when they are released!

Patch 3.10 did not have much in the way of major leaks, but hopefully, this latest update will!

There is a major Valorant Leaker community online across Twitter/Reddit, so usually, the bigger updates are leaked way ahead of time.



Patch Notes

We will update here with the Patch Notes for Valorant Patch 3.11 as and when they are released!

Here are some of the additions that Riot Games made to Valorant as part of Patch 3.10:

Chamber - New Agent

Abilities:

Trademark: Place down a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes into range, the trap counts down and destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Headhunter: Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alt fire with the pistol equipped to aim down the sights.

Rendezvous: Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed.

Tour de Force: Activate to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Chamber's Contract Skin 'Finesse Classic' will also become available in this latest patch.

Tournaments

Tournaments will now require you to enter a phone number before you can enter and play in them.

Agent Profiles

Agent profiles will allow you to have different key-binds for each agent

Magepunk 2 Skins

Magepunk 2 is prepping to make an appearance

Magepunk 2 also contains an Operator

Download Size

Riot Games will hopefully be confirming the complete download size for the new patch in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for updates.

Check out some of the previous updates that Riot Games have implemented here:

