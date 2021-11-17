Call of Duty Mobile: How to Enhance the Player Gaming Experience

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile have created a new way to enhance the player gaming experience and we have revealed all to make sure you have these settings on.

Many are loving Call of Duty Mobile, and this is mainly due to the fact that they are making constant changes and updates, whilst bringing out a new season every few months.

The game has massively evolved lately, and has brought players an abundance of new content for the franchise, as well as old fan favourite content that the COD community love.

Lots of mobile games look for more and more ways in which they can make the gaming experience smoother and have better quality, and Call of Duty Mobile are no different.

How to enhance your gaming experience in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile noticed that their game was not running as smoothly as they wanted, and this was affecting the gameplay for the players.

They clearly wanted to sort this out as soon as possible and the gaming community will be delighted to hear that they have rectified this issue pretty quickly, and now players only have to complete a few simple steps to enhance their experience in the game.

Here are the steps you need to complete:

Step 1: Head to Call of Duty Mobile and open the app

Step 2: Go to settings and then audio/graphic settings

Step 3: Click on Shader Preload

Step 4: Click Start

Step 5: Give your game two-five minutes to download this preload.

Once all this is done, you should have a much better experience. Call of Duty Mobile says you cannot perform other operations whilst this is loading. This should not only effectively reduce lag in Call of Duty Mobile, but it will also help with FPS as well.

It will take a few weeks to see if this makes any real difference to the game as reviews start to come in.

It is good to see that the game is constantly working on making the game a much better experience and this emphasises why it is one of the best mobile games around.

