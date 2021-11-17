Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zelina Vega returned to WWE in July after being released last year, and the winner of the first Queen's Crown tournament revealed that she sought out advice from a famous former champion.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Zelina Vega revealed that she asked The Rock for advice prior to her WWE return on the July 2 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Vega and The Rock got close during the filming of 'Fighting with my Family', where Zelina played AJ Lee, and the WWE star explained that she is "thankful" for the support that The Rock has given her:

“Even the day I was coming back to WWE, maybe an hour before I went out, I called him and went, ‘Hey, I’m nervous. How do I do this, how should I attack this?’ He was just giving me some good ideas and it comes from a really good place. I’m thankful for him.”

It was reported that Zelina Vega would be returning to WWE before she actually made it back to TV, with reports indicating that she was at the WWE Performance Center.

Vega spoke about how she felt about her return being leaked, explaining that she feels as if the plans were robbed of what could have been a great surprise moment.

"What made (the report) funny was, at that time, when it came out, I wasn’t really back yet. It wasn’t really a thing yet. I know they were filming something for (Malakai Black) and that’s initially what I was there for. It made it funny because I was like, ‘this isn’t event 100% yet. They’re talking like it is. You don’t know the specifics, I can’t tell you the specifics, so just shut up. If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, if it’s meant to be.’ Why take that away from the fans? That was my biggest issue with stuff like this. Why ruin it and take moments away from the fans that are genuinely going to be a cool moment instead of, ‘I got on the internet and heard she was coming back anyways. It’s not a big deal.’ It’s not a huge deal when you already know about it.”

Zelina Vega is now on the Monday Night Raw roster, where she and Carmella look to be challenging Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

