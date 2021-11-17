Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Social media star Jake Paul believes he’s “the best thing to happen to boxing in a century,” as he prepares to fight his first opponent with professional boxing experience.

Paul, 24, will face off against former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury on December 18, as both men put their respective undefeated records on the line.

The American is coming into the fight off the back of his split decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the summer, a card which Fury also fought on, earning a unanimous decision win over former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor.

In the build up to the fight next month, Paul has now claimed that he is “a breath of fresh air” for the sport.

"I'm the best thing that's happened to boxing in a century, period," Paul boasted to Bleacher Report, as per The Mirror.

The legends would agree. The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys. They’ve all said what I’m doing for boxing is a breath of fresh air.

Paul’s credentials in the sport have been questioned by many, with the social media star having no experience in boxing up until a couple years ago.

‘The Problem Child’ made his professional boxing debut in January 2020, defeating YouTuber AnEsonGib, and has gone on to secure three more wins over former basketball star Nate Robinson and two of the UFC’s finest wrestlers.

Both Jake and his brother Logan have caused a stir in the boxing world, with his older sibling going eight rounds with former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather.

“I think that debate started about a year ago – is Jake Paul good for boxing? I have silenced that, and I don’t think there’s anybody on the other side of the equation who thinks I’m bad for boxing.”

His boxing record speaks for itself, however, there are others who are still not convinced by the internet sensation, including Tommy and Tyson’s father John Fury.

“He [Tommy] should still beat Jake Paul at a canter,” Fury told BT Sport. “And if he can’t, there’s no way in the boxing world for him.

“It’s make-or-break for both men, but it’ll hit Tommy harder because he’s meant to be a professional boxer.”

