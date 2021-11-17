Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When he was at his best, Luis Nani was an absolute joy to watch at Manchester United.

The Portuguese winger - who's currently playing for and captaining Orlando City SC out in America - signed for the Red Devils in the summer 2007 for a fee of around £20 million.

Nani was initially a bit-part player under Sir Alex Ferguson, but as soon as Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009, the onus was on him to step up and regularly deliver the goods.

He was unable to replicate the magic his fellow countryman had produced at Old Trafford, but there were some moments of outrageous quality from Nani in 2009/10.

The best of the bunch came in a match away at Arsenal in the Premier League, which United won 3-1.

Nani opened the scoring on the day and he did so courtesy of arguably the most underrated solo goal in the English top-flight's modern era.

The Portuguese flyer beat two Arsenal players by the touchline with an audacious flick, before gliding past another and then chipping the ball over Manuel Almunia's head from the tightest of angles.

It was an absolute masterpiece from Nani and on the day of his 35th birthday, we feel it's necessary to relive the wonder-goal.

Video: Nani's sublime solo goal vs Arsenal at the Emirates

A strike so good that it leaves you open-mouthed with every replay. The only thing puzzling us is why it isn't a regular in compilations of the Premier League's greatest ever goals...

Although, Nani on his own has enough jaw-dropping efforts in a United shirt for an entire video.

Don't believe us? Well, check out the man's top 10 goals for the Red Devils, which the club posted on their official YouTube page.

Video: Nani's top 10 goals for Man Utd

Amazingly, the goal against Arsenal doesn't even feature in that compilation. That's how many worldies he scored at United, absurd.

Nani left the north of England on a permanent basis back in 2015, signing for Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

He then had spells at Valencia, Lazio and boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, before moving to Orlando back in 2019.

