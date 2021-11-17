Leicester City vs Chelsea: Date, How to Watch, Live Stream, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the biggest Premier League games this weekend sees Leicester City face Chelsea and we have all the details you need to know ahead of the match.

The two sides had big ambitions this season, with Chelsea more likely to be able to challenge for the title.

Brendan Rodgers will be frustrated that Leicester City are somewhat unable to break the top six and become a heavyweight in the division this campaign as they sit 12th.

Hopefully their form will pick up, but when these two sides face each other, form always seems to go out the window.

Both teams desperately need the three points this weekend to match their ambitions, and we hope that this game will be an entertaining spectacle.

Here is everything you need to know about Leicester City vs Chelsea:

Date

Leicester take on Chelsea on Saturday 20th November 2021 at the King Power Stadium. The match will start at 12.30pm UK time.

How to Watch

The game between Leicester City and Chelsea will be showcased live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 11.30am for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Prediction

Leicester City have underperformed a lot this year, while Chelsea are battling for the title, and it is hard to see Chelsea losing this game.

Thomas Tuchel has made the Blues very hard to score against and we feel this will be the case again on Saturday.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea

Odds

The bookies have got Chelsea as the favourites for this clash, and considering their squad and form, this makes perfect sense.

Leicester City to win: 4/1

Draw: 14/5

Chelsea to win: 9/11

Head to Head

In the Premier League, the two sides have faced each other 30 times:

Chelsea wins: 15

Draws: 9

Leicester City wins: 6

Last Five Premier League Meetings

Premier League matches between the two have been very tight, especially in the last five games:

12th May 2019: Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

18th August 2019: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City

1st February 2020: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea

19th Jan 2021: Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

18th May 2021: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

