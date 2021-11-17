Football Manager 2022 Chelsea: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has been released worldwide so fans are getting to grips with their favourite clubs on the game and we have put together a guide for one of the best teams in the Premier League: Chelsea.

They are ruthless when it comes to their managers, though, and you’ll be expected to bring instant success to west London.

They do have a number of genuine stars, though, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku all world-class operators.

Any managers taking the reins will have huge boots to fill, too, given that Thomas Tuchel has only just won the Champions League!

We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about a Chelsea save on Football Manager 2022!

Read more: Manchester United players ranked by ability on FM22

Board expectations

Chelsea are in a few competitions so there’s a lot of expectations here.

You’re expected to challenge for the Premier League title.

You have to challenge in a domestic cup competition although the Carabao Cup isn’t deemed important

You’re expected to reach the final of the FA Cup

You’re expected to reach the first knockout round of the Champions League, but the European Super Cup isn’t deemed important.

In addition to these, you also need to win the Club World Championship.

Got all of that? Good.

Budget

There’s a really decent amount of money to spend.

Transfer budget: £40m

Wage budget remaining: £205k p/w

You can definitely bring in some quality reinforcements with what’s on offer here.

Facilities

State of the art training facilities

State of the art youth facilities

Exceptional academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

Stadium

Stamford Bridge is a hugely storied stadium built in 1877 that holds 41,837 fans; it’s seen a fair amount of success across the years!

Personnel

Key player: Romelu Lukaku

Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Vice-captain: Jorginho

Assistant manager: Zsolt Low

Director of Football: Marina Granovskaia

Suggested best XI

When you boot up the save, you’ll be greeted with a suggested best XI.

Interestingly, it’s a back three, with wing-backs, and comes out in a 5-2-3 formation.

The line-up is this: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Yeah, that’s a very good team!

Tactics

When you head into the tactics screen for the first time, you’ll be given three suggestions for potential tactical styles.

They are ‘gegenpress’, ‘tiki-taka’, and, surprisingly, ‘park the bus’.

Jose Mourinho’s legacy lives on!

Key positions to strengthen

You’re well-stocked in a number of key areas but we’d suggest spending some real cash on a brilliant winger.

You’re inundated with 3* wingers but bringing in someone who can take up the Eden Hazard mantle and win games from the wing would be a real boost.

Elsewhere, you’re largely fine.

Youngsters ready for the first team

Malang Sarr is 22 and starts the game in the U23s, with a 2.5* rating and the potential to become a 3* player. You could draft him into the squad.

There are a crop of 2* players who could become first-team stars but the majority are out on loan: Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja, and Faustino Anjorin.

For the future, Harvey Vale is 17 and has 4* potential on the right wing.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy.

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso.

Midfielders: Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Lewis Baker, Mason Mount, Saul, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz.

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Charly Musonda, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!

News Now - Sport News