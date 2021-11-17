Football Manager 2022 Chelsea: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More
Football Manager 2022 has been released worldwide so fans are getting to grips with their favourite clubs on the game and we have put together a guide for one of the best teams in the Premier League: Chelsea.
They are ruthless when it comes to their managers, though, and you’ll be expected to bring instant success to west London.
They do have a number of genuine stars, though, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku all world-class operators.
Any managers taking the reins will have huge boots to fill, too, given that Thomas Tuchel has only just won the Champions League!
We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about a Chelsea save on Football Manager 2022!
Read more: Manchester United players ranked by ability on FM22
Board expectations
Chelsea are in a few competitions so there’s a lot of expectations here.
- You’re expected to challenge for the Premier League title.
- You have to challenge in a domestic cup competition although the Carabao Cup isn’t deemed important
- You’re expected to reach the final of the FA Cup
- You’re expected to reach the first knockout round of the Champions League, but the European Super Cup isn’t deemed important.
- In addition to these, you also need to win the Club World Championship.
Got all of that? Good.
Budget
There’s a really decent amount of money to spend.
Transfer budget: £40m
Wage budget remaining: £205k p/w
You can definitely bring in some quality reinforcements with what’s on offer here.
Facilities
State of the art training facilities
State of the art youth facilities
Exceptional academy coaching
Excellent youth recruitment
Stadium
Stamford Bridge is a hugely storied stadium built in 1877 that holds 41,837 fans; it’s seen a fair amount of success across the years!
Personnel
Key player: Romelu Lukaku
Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta
Vice-captain: Jorginho
Assistant manager: Zsolt Low
Director of Football: Marina Granovskaia
Suggested best XI
When you boot up the save, you’ll be greeted with a suggested best XI.
Interestingly, it’s a back three, with wing-backs, and comes out in a 5-2-3 formation.
The line-up is this: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.
Yeah, that’s a very good team!
Tactics
When you head into the tactics screen for the first time, you’ll be given three suggestions for potential tactical styles.
They are ‘gegenpress’, ‘tiki-taka’, and, surprisingly, ‘park the bus’.
Jose Mourinho’s legacy lives on!
Key positions to strengthen
You’re well-stocked in a number of key areas but we’d suggest spending some real cash on a brilliant winger.
You’re inundated with 3* wingers but bringing in someone who can take up the Eden Hazard mantle and win games from the wing would be a real boost.
Elsewhere, you’re largely fine.
Youngsters ready for the first team
Malang Sarr is 22 and starts the game in the U23s, with a 2.5* rating and the potential to become a 3* player. You could draft him into the squad.
There are a crop of 2* players who could become first-team stars but the majority are out on loan: Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja, and Faustino Anjorin.
For the future, Harvey Vale is 17 and has 4* potential on the right wing.
Full 1st season squad
Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy.
Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso.
Midfielders: Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Lewis Baker, Mason Mount, Saul, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz.
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Charly Musonda, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner.
Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!News Now - Sport News