Messi, Ronaldo, Villa: Which player scored the most goals for club & country in each year?
Lionel Messi's record of 91 goals in a calendar year is one we cannot see being broken for at least another century.
The little genius achieved the feat back in 2012 and that outrageous number means he found the back of the net for Barcelona and Argentina at a rate of once every four days.
It really is one of the greatest sporting feats in history and the 91-goal masterpiece is also far from the only time Messi has topped the charts in terms of goals scored for club and country combined over the course of a full year.
The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has done so on four separate occasions in the 21st century, the same number of times as fellow Ballon d'Or hoarder, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Transfermarkt have provided the numbers for the top dog in each of the 21 completed years since the turn of the millenium over on their official Instagram page.
So, let's take a look at them in all of their glory...
2000
Andriy Shevchenko | AC Milan & Ukraine
Games: 50
Goals: 42
2001
Raul Gonzalez | Real Madrid & Spain
Games: 67
Goals: 46
2002
Ruud van Nistelrooy | Manchester United & Holland
Games: 55
Goals: 36
2003
Ruud van Nistelrooy | Manchester United & Holland
Games: 58
Goals: 48
2004
Thierry Henry | Arsenal & France
Games: 66
Goals: 46
2005
Luca Toni | Fiorentina & Italy
Games: 50
Goals: 38
2006
David Villa | Valencia & Spain
Games: 57
Goals: 35
2007
Robbie Keane | Tottenham Hotspur & Republic of Ireland
Games: 58
Goals: 34
2008
David Villa | Valencia & Spain
Games: 58
Goals: 41
2009
David Villa | Valencia & Spain
Games: 54
Goals: 43
2010
Lionel Messi | Barcelona & Argentina
Games: 64
Goals: 60
2011
Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid & Portugal
Games: 60
Goals: 60
2012
Lionel Messi | Barcelona & Argentina
Games: 69
Goals: 91
2013
Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid & Portugal
Games: 59
Goals: 69
2014
Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid & Portugal
Games: 60
Goals: 61
2015
Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid & Portugal
Games: 57
Goals: 57
2016
Lionel Messi | Barcelona & Argentina
Games: 62
Goals: 59
2017
Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur & England
Games: 52
Goals: 56
2018
Lionel Messi | Barcelona & Argentina
Games: 54
Goals: 51
2019
Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich & Poland
Games: 58
Goals: 54
2020
Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich & Poland
Games: 44
Goals: 47
Until 2010, no player had scored 60 or more goals in a calendar year - and then Messi and Ronaldo happened.
The former has surpassed that mammoth number twice, while the latter produced the goods in three different 12-month periods.
Rather surprisingly, Villa is the only other player to take top spot on three or more occasions, which further highlights what an underrated legend of the sport he is.
Van Nistelrooy and Lewandowski are the other men to finish first multiple times, the iconic strikers both doing so twice.
Although, Lewandowski is almost nailed on to join the exclusive 'three or more club' after his superhuman-like goalscoring exploits in 2021.