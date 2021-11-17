Rocket League Update 2.09: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every successful game gets regular changes and we have all the information you need to know about Rocket League update 2.09.

The most recent update saw the release of Season 5, which excited many, especially due to the fact that the theme is around space.

The brilliant car football game has been a success for many years now, and it doesn’t look like it will be losing popularity anytime soon.

Here is everything you need to know about Rocket League Update 2.09:

Release Date

The patch notes for update 2.08 recently came out on Wednesday 17th November 2021, and with updates happening every few weeks, we expect update 2.09 to come out on Wednesday 8th December 2021.

Patch Notes

For now the patch notes are not out yet, and this is normal as the developers of Rocket League do not release the patch notes until the update goes live in the game. This means we do have quite a bit of time to wait until these patch notes are revealed.

The patch notes typically include new content coming to the game, as well as known issues which they are trying to sort, updates and bug fixes.

These patch notes are very exciting for the community, and the fact that the developers do a lot of work on a consistent basis to keep Rocket League both fresh and free of big issues.

With update 2.09 being the one immediately after the release of a brand new season, there will most likely not be a lot of content coming to the game, instead we will see more to do with bug fixes and hopefully a lot of the recent known issues will be rectified.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page, as we will provide all the latest updates when they are revealed by Rocket League.

