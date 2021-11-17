F1 2021 Update 1.14: Patch Notes, Release Date, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 2021 is expected to receive another update not long after 1.13 was launched to iron out any cracks that may have surfaced.

The virtual racing sim has been a huge hit since the game's release back in the summer and the first under the EA umbrella since 2003.

Codemasters recently added the third and final circuit to the game, Jeddah, the new Saudi Arabian street circuit added to the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, with the game doing its best to syndicate the real-life season.

Portimao (Portugal) and Imola (Italy) were also added in previous updates by the game's developers and with all of the circuits now included in F1 2021, 1.14 is expected to be a small update with a handful of bug fixes and creases that may have risen to the surface from 1.13. You can see all of the game's previous updates in full at the bottom of this article.

Enough talk! Scroll down to find out everything that we know so far about F1 2021 update 1.14.

F1 2021 Update 1.14 Release Date

At the time of writing, there is no indication as to when EA will be releasing the next patch for F1 2021.

As mentioned above, Jeddah was added last time out and there are no further updates of significance to be added. This likely means that 1.14 might not be that far away from being released.

Of course, this is just speculation at this time and we will provide an update to this section as soon as we have more information on the topic. So stick with us and stay tuned.

F1 2021 Update 1.14 Patch Notes

The full list of patch notes, gameplay changes and bug fixes will be listed here once they have been published on EA's official website.

Be sure to come back here once they have been launched.

Bug Fixes

TBC

F1 2021 is available right now at various UK retailers for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Click below to look back on the previous patches that have been released on F1 2021 to date:

