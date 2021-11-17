Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ric Flair has explained that he is cleared to wrestle, and is actually in better shape than he was 20 years ago.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may be preparing to turn 73 next year, but he has revealed on his podcast that he could "absolutely" still wrestle if he wanted to.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair explained that while talks haven't yet taken place, he could wrestle if he wanted to.

The former WWE Champion said that he is "in better shape now" than he was when he wrestled Sting on the final episode of WCW Nitro in 2001:

“Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro.

Flair went on to explain why he wouldn't have been able to make his in-ring return in WWE, expressing that higher-ups were too worried about the potential ramifications.

The 16-time World Champion said that even though he is medically cleared WWE won't allow him to get physical as they don't want him to "die on their watch":

WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.

Ric Flair was released by WWE in August, and the 72-year-old was rumoured to be joining AEW earlier on this year, although those plans appear to have been shelved.

With Sting returning to the ring in AEW after WWE wouldn't clear him, perhaps we could see Ric Flair eventually wrestle again for Tony Khan's promotion.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcriptions.

