Dani Alves is back at Barcelona.

The Brazilian was unveiled at the Camp Nou on Wednesday as he returned to the club he left in 2016.

Alves was without a club after a disagreement with his previous club, Sao Paulo, over image rights.

But just when it looked as though the most successful footballer in the history of world football may retire, he agreed to re-join Barcelona.

And if you were wondering how Alves was feeling after the move, you just needed to look at his beaming smile during his unveiling.

Alves was having the time of his life and he was shown off in front of adoring Barca fans.

"It is a pleasure to be here after such a long time," he said.

"To return here is an honour, a pleasure; to be able to share [it] with you again.

"I come to learn from you now, the new world. From the old one, I want to convey one thing; to know what It represents this club and this shirt.

"I have been abroad and this is the best place to do great things, to live. You are here; value it, because there is nothing better outside. It is a pleasure to be here with you. [I've] come to do great things, because this club is made of this, of doing great things."

Alves came out onto the pitch wearing flip-flops with his suit.

Why?

Well, when Alves first joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2008, he inexplicably wore flip-flops.

"I'm wearing flip flops because some things can change but others can't," he explained.

They didn’t exactly go with his velvet blazer but if anyone can pull it off, Alves can.

He was also seen picking up the grass and smelling it.

"Smells like Camp Nou, smells like titles," he said. |It smells like cups."

When he came back out wearing the Barcelona kit (sporting the No.8), Alves couldn’t help but get a bit carried away as he emerged from the tunnel.

He then showed off his kick-ups before entertaining the crowd with his exercises.

What a guy.

He may be 38 but it’s clear Alves is absolutely loving life back at Barcelona - and the fans are loving it too.

We can’t wait until January when he makes his second debut for the club.

