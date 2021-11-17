Watford vs Manchester United: Date, How to Watch, Live Stream, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United travel to Watford in the Premier League this weekend and we have all the information you need to know ahead of the match.

Watford are battling for survival in the top flight with new manager Claudio Ranieri, while Manchester United desperately need the win in order to keep their top four hopes alive.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under a lot of pressure at the Red Devils, and a lot of the Man United fan base have been calling for him to be sacked. If he did lose against Watford, there is a massive chance of this happening.

With the international break now ending, there will be a lot of excitement around this upcoming game.

Here is everything you need to know about Watford vs Manchester United:

Date

Manchester United vs Watford will take place on Saturday 20th November 2021 and they will be facing each other at Vicarage Road.

The match will kick off at 3pm.

How to watch

For those in the UK, this game will be hard to watch due to the fact that it is at 3pm kick off and is not being televised by the likes of Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

However, you can watch the match highlights shortly after the conclusion of the contest on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Live Stream

If you like in the US, you can live stream the action via NBC Sports. Sadly, UK viewers will have to wait for the highlights.

Prediction

Despite Man United’s recent poor form, we still believe that they will come out on top against Watford. With an attack featuring Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, the quality of the Red Devils should be too much.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Manchester United

Odds

The bookies also believe Manchester United will beat Watford, and they are clear favourites.

Watford win: 29/5

Draw: 19/5

Manchester United win: 11/21

Head to Head

The two have played each other in the Premier League 14 times, and Man Utd have managed to pick up the victory during most of these games.

Manchester United wins: 12

Draws: 0

Watford wins: 2

Their last five Premier League meetings have shown that Watford are starting to make the games a lot tougher for the Red Devils.

13th May 2018: Manchester United 1-0 Watford

15th September 2018: Watford 1-2 Manchester United

30th March 2019: Manchester United 2-1 Watford

22nd December 2019: Watford 2-0 Manchester United

23rd February 2020: Manchester United 3-0 Watford

