A lot is being made out at the moment about who is going to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has now said that he wants it to be him.

Dwayne Johnson, as well as being one of the most iconic WWE Superstars in history, is one of the world's most famous actors, and he wants to get involved with another top movie franchise.

Johnson told Esquire that his grandfather was a villain in the 'You Only Live Twice' movie, and while he wants to follow in his footsteps and get involved in the films, he doesn't want to be a villain.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery,” explains Johnson. “It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t wanna be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

It's important to note that it's unclear whether or not Dwayne Johnson is actually in talks to become the new James Bond, but he certainly seems like he'd be interested in taking that role on.

The Rock is rumoured to be returning to WWE over the next 18 months, and that comeback would have to work around any potential involvement he has in the James Bond movie franchise.

The Rock will reportedly return to WWE for a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood meaning he'll either return towards the end of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023.

The match was originally slated to take place, if reports are to be believed, at WrestleMania 37 this year, but those plans are believed to have been pushed back due to COVID-19.

