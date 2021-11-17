Liverpool vs Arsenal: Date, How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Live Stream, Head to Head and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the best matches of the Premier League season is nearly upon us as Liverpool face Arsenal, and we have all the information you need to know about this huge match ahead of kick-off.

This game is one of the first fixtures everyone looks for when they are announced, and both sides need a win to not just move up the table, but also to have bragging rights over their fierce rivals.

This game is even more of a mouth-watering prospect due to the fact that we have just had an international break, so football fans are even more eager to see Premier League football.

Liverpool lost their last match to West Ham, while Arsenal managed to beat Watford. The Gunners are currently the more in-form team in the division out of the two.

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool vs Arsenal:

Date

Liverpool will host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday 20th November 2021 at 5:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Liverpool vs Arsenal will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will start from 5pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five, meanwhile Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have won three and drawn two of their last five.

Despite Liverpool’s form being slightly worse, they always turn up for the big games, especially at Anfield, and it is hard to see them not winning the match.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Odds

The bookies have Liverpool as the favourites for this game:

Liverpool to win: 18/35

Draw: 77/20

Arsenal to win: 28/5

Head to Head

The last five Premier League meetings between the two clubs has seen Liverpool maintain their dominance over Arsenal:

29th December 2018: Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

24th August 2019: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

15th July 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

28th September 2020: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

3rd April 2021: Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool

