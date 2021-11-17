League of Legends 11.24 Patch Notes: Release Date, Champions, Jungle Changes, Items, Bug Fixes And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The year 2021 is drawing to a close and League of Legends (LoL) will be releasing their final patch before Christmas and the New Year.

With the festive season almost upon us, Riot Games have almost got through their patch schedule entirely, and typically list their updates through a calendar year.

Update 11.24 is the final patch that will be installed into the fantasy role-playing series in what is the last one of the year before 2022 rolls around, which will see a new raft of updates, champions and gameplay changes integrated into LoL.

Last time out, we saw an array of changes with the return of the Ultimate Spellbook, which was a welcome surprise to those loyal fans of the series who had access to dozens of Ult-ernates.

So, what can we expect from 11.24 with 2021 drawing to a close? Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about League of Legends update 11.24.

League of Legends 11.24 Release Date

League of Legends update 11.24 has been pencilled in for Wednesday 8th December 2021, according to the game's patch schedule.

You can expect this update to roll out at approximately 5 am GMT for players in the UK.

The time listed above is vague at this stage and is likely to change as the aforementioned date approaches as the days and weeks pass.

League of Legends 11.24 Patch Notes

The comprehensive list of patch notes from LoL 11.24, as well as all of the sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety.

