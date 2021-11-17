Emma Raducanu, Bukayo Saka: British stars feature in special edition of Beano comic

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu is one of many British sports stars to be honoured in a new special edition of the famous comic magazine The Beano.

First issued in 1938, The Beano is the world’s longest-running comic and has published more than 4000 issues.

Renowned for being a children’s magazine featuring iconic characters that include Dennis the Menace and Minnie the Minx –– this latest edition follows Dennis and his ‘special guests’ as they get swept up in a Home Alone inspired adventure.

The magazine celebrates a historic year for British sport, which has included success in tennis, football and the Olympics.

Famous names that feature inside the comic include Arsenal and England footballer Bukayo Saka, Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown and world-record Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton.

Other famous figures, such as Matt Hancock, Piers Morgan and Elon Musk also star in the fictional cartoon, which sees Dennis on a mission to reunite his dog Gnasher with his family for Christmas.

It’s Saka and Raducanu who come to the rescue in the end. Saka helped guide England to the final of the Euros this summer and has become a vital part of Arsenal’s first team.

Meanwhile, Raducanu created history at this year’s US Open, becoming the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam.

This catapulted the 19-year-old up the rankings and made her the new British number one.

Since then, the teenager has been forced to contend with a whirlwind few months, including multiple public appearances and the small matter of playing on the WTA tour.

Now, her season is finally over, and the Brit took to Twitter to thank her fans for all their support.

“Wow…that was some year, she wrote. “I want to say thank you & that I'm extremely grateful for your generous support. I’ve learnt many things at a fast pace on this incredible journey but all I can say is that I'm very excited & motivated for my next steps.

“I feel I can put in great work together with my team, with patience I believe we’ll get there.

“Huge thanks and big appreciation to my team & people who have supported me! This wouldn’t have been possible without you.

“Love Emma.”

Raducanu helped lift the nation’s spirits again, especially after England’s agonising loss in the final of the Euros.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studies said: "This year, our sporting superstars have lifted the nation's spirits so we couldn't think of a better way to round off 2021 than with some well-deserved appreciation for these incredible young athletes and the joy they brought to the nation."

Special gold leaf comic covers featuring diver Matty Lee, Summers-Newton and Brown will also go on sale, with the proceeds donated to the Save the Children charity.

The special goes on sale on Wednesday, featuring as a pull-out in the magazine itself.

