Next Rangers manager: 51 y/o tipped to join Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's coaching staff

Scottish journalist Stuart Hodge reckons that it would "make sense" for Arthur Numan to join the coaching staff at Rangers.

Numan's former Holland and Rangers teammate, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, is the red-hot favourite to replace Steven Gerrard in the dugout at Ibrox, although a deal is still yet to be finalised.

But Hodge reckons that it would an intelligent move by van Bronckhorst to bring in someone he knows well and has played with during his career, should he eventually become the new boss.

Do Numan and Rangers have history?

In terms of managerial experience, Numan has next to none besides a brief spell as Holland's B manager almost 13 years ago, whilst he's currently a scout for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

But the 51-year-old has enjoyed success at Ibrox previously and having spent five years in Glasgow, will know what's expected on and off the pitch.

In the five years Numan spent at Rangers, he managed to win an incredible 10 out of a possible 15 domestic trophies, including the treble in his first season.

Numan left having lifted the Scottish Premiership title three times and also won four Scottish FA Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Three of those were spent alongside van Bronckhorst and Hodge reckons it would make sense for the pair to reunite at Ibrox more than 20 years after playing together.

What did Hodge say about Numan?

When asked whether getting Newman on board would be a smart move, Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "Absolutely, Newman would make sense. Obviously, a fellow Dutchman and a former Ranger."

What's Numan's scouting history like?

Numan is clearly someone that van Bronckhorst knows well and according to the Daily Record, he is still close with his former Rangers and Netherlands teammate.

It's not yet clear what sort of role Numan would take on but having gained valuable experience at AZ Alkmaar and with Aston Villa as a scout, it would make sense for the 51-year-old to continue his work alongside van Bronckhorst north of the border.

Numan hasn't previously worked at a club the size of Rangers but having a former player back on board would certainly be an exciting prospect from a supporters point of view.

