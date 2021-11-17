West Brom news: Major blow for Ismael signing who 'never really got going' at Hawthorns

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks West Brom defender Kean Bryan picking up a significant injury is a massive "shame" for the player.

Bryan only arrived at the Hawthorns in September, but his first campaign has already been cut short after an unfortunate incident earlier this month against Hull City.

What happened to Bryan?

Having left Sheffield United as a free agent in the summer, Bryan was snapped up by West Brom in the early weeks of the season, but he had to bide his time to get opportunities in the first-team.

The 25-year-old was restricted to just two short cameo appearances off the bench in the side's first 15 Championship matches, before he was finally handed a starting berth at home to Hull.

However, his full debut did not go according to plan, as he was forced off just before half-time with a knee injury.

Subsequent tests revealed that he had suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage which requires surgery, meaning that he will not feature for the Baggies again this term.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Hatfield said about Bryan?

Hatfield has admitted that he has some sympathy for Bryan, who has been unable to show what he can do in a West Brom shirt in his short stay at the club so far.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield said: “Kean Bryan, it’s just such a shame for him because his Albion career has never really got going. They made the signing after Dara O’Shea picked up a really nasty injury.

“They wanted some cover, and he can play on the left side, being a left footer. And unfortunately for him, it ended rather quickly in that game.”

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

Will Bryan be missed by West Brom?

Bryan has hardly played this season, so it would be wrong to say that the team will now be without a key player as he has not proven himself under Valerien Ismael yet.

Still, his setback means that West Brom are now without two centre-backs who have long-term injuries, given that Dara O'Shea is still recovering from a fractured ankle.

1 of 15 How much did Fulham pay for Aleksandar Mitrovic? £12m £22m £15m £17m

The Midlands club do have other options to cover these positions, including Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke and Cedric Kipre.

They cannot afford many more injuries at the heart of their defence, though, if Ismael wants to keep playing three at the back for the remainder of the campaign.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News