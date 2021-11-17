Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leon Edwards has called Jorge Masvidal 'a fraud' as their eagerly-awaited grudge match looks set to be off, for now.

The welterweight pair have long been rivals, with their feud only escalating after an incident backstage at the O2 Arena back in 2019 that left Edwards with a nasty cut above his eyebrow.

Edwards and Masvidal were expected to fight at UFC 269 on December 11 in Las Vegas, with British legend Michael Bisping previously describing it as 'the fight to make'.

The event is set to be headlined by the American's close friend and training partner Dustin Poirier, who will face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event at the top of the bill.

But news broke last week that Masvidal has been forced out of his highly-anticipated clash with Edwards due to an undisclosed injury.

Granted, Masvidal says he is indeed injured and we have no reason to believe otherwise at this point in time, but Edwards is understandably frustrated, as it represents another big opportunity that has slipped through his fingers.

Speaking to ESPN the man from Birmingham had this to say on the matter.

When asked if he is surprised by the announcement, Edwards replied: "I knew he was going to.

"I heard some news coming back that he was looking a bit fat, he was looking chubby still.

"I didn't think he was training for it to be honest. I always knew he was going to run away. It's been three years since the incident in London and he's been dodging me ever since.

"I believe he's a fraud and he's doing what he needs to get out of the fight. He knows that once he loses to me, where does he go?"

Edwards, 30, has won nine out of his last ten fights, including unanimous decision wins over fellow 170-pounders Nate Diaz, 36, Vicente Luque, 29, and Gunnar Nelson, 33.

His last loss came against now-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in December 2015 and he has beaten a number of top contenders since.

The in-form Briton is now looking to run it back with Usman, who beat Colby Covington at UFC 268 for the second time, for the championship.

However, he does not expect their fight to go the same way.

He added: "I feel [the UFC] sees it. They now believe I am well-deserving.

"There is no one else for Usman to fight. I'm the guy saying 'yes' all the time. I'm the guy fighting.

"I feel the promotion and I am on the same page, let's say that."

"Usman definitely fell in love with his hands. He definitely believes in them. He's calling out [Canelo Alvarez]. He truly believes that he's some sick striker.

"Fair play to him, but I know when we fight, he'll be shooting for his takedowns.

"I don't think it will be a striking match. I think it will be more wrestler versus striker. I'm looking forward to it."

