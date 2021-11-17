Southampton team news: Ralph Hasenhuttl facing 'huge loss' ahead of Norwich clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse remains a doubt to face Norwich City this weekend, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Saints will head to Carrow Road looking to make it three wins on the bounce for the first time this season but it appears boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may not be able to call upon Ward-Prowse on Saturday.

What's the latest news involving Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse received an England call-up ahead of the Three Lions' final World Cup qualification clashes against Albania and San Marino.

However, the central midfielder was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's squad after falling ill.

Although Saints boss Hasenhuttl has been boosted by Tino Livramento, Armando Broja and Nathan Redmond returning to training ahead of Saturday's trip to Norfolk, supporters have yet to catch a glimpse of Ward-Prowse at Staplewood this week.

A video captured at Saints' training ground also failed to show the skipper in the thick of the action ahead of taking on Norwich.

Hasenhuttl has already had to contend with being unable to call upon Ward-Prowse for two Premier League fixtures this season after the 27-year-old was sent off during the defeat to Chelsea last month.

That ended a sensational run which had seen Ward-Prowse go each of the last two campaigns without missing a single minute of top flight action.

What has Tom Barclay said about Ward-Prowse?

Barclay fears Southampton will have to do battle with Norwich, who currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, without Ward-Prowse.

The journalist admits having Ward-Prowse on the sidelines would come as a huge blow to Saints.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "The fact that he wasn't training suggests that he could be a doubt for the weekend.

"He would be a huge loss if that is the case because he's their talisman, he's their captain and he makes things tick."

What's the latest news on transfer speculation involving Saints' captain?

It has been claimed that Aston Villa could reignite their interest in Ward-Prowse following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.

Ward-Prowse, who has won nine caps for England, has previously revealed he is looking to emulate Gerrard.

The Midlands club saw a £25million bid rejected by Southampton during the summer transfer window, which led to Ward-Prowse committing his future to Saints by penning a new five-year contract.

Aston Villa are not the only side looking to strike a deal for the midfielder as it has been reported that Newcastle United are plotting a January bid.

It comes after the Magpies became the richest club in the world thanks to their £305million takeover last month.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

