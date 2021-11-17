Football Manager 2022 Arsenal: The Best Players Ranked by Ability

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are, without doubt, one of the most interesting teams to manage on Football Manager 2022 and we have ranked the best players the club has on the game.

Mikel Arteta’s side have some truly exceptional youngsters, who can all grow into world-beaters under the right tutelage.

We’re thinking of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe but there are some great first-teamers there too.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a pure goalscorer, while the likes of Ben White, Alexandre Lacazette, and Thomas Partey are all exceptional.

There’s the ability to genuinely challenge at the top end of the Premier League table, while you can also put together a challenge in the domestic cups.

But who is the best player at Arsenal?

We’ve ranked the 20 best players at the club by current ability, a number that is out of 200.

Take a look at the best players below!

Ranking Arsenal’s best players on Football Manager 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 156/200

A top goalscorer with the ability to propel every Arsenal team on FM to trophies.

Kieran Tierney –155/200

An excellent left-back, Tierney has made the spot his own at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard - 155/200

Signed from Real Madrid, the playmaker is capable of opening defences, just as Mesut Ozil used to do.

Thomas Partey - 150/200

A brilliant midfielder, Partey is the man to build around in the centre of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka - 150/200

Young and with bundles of potential, it’s no surprise the England international is so high on this list.

Gabriel - 147/200

A really astute defender with oodles of potential, Gabriel can only get better.

Nicolas Pepe - 146/200

Arsenal’s most expensive ever signing, it’s probably a surprise to see him this low.

Alexandre Lacazette –146/200

Not as good as Aubameyang, but Lacazette can certainly score you a few goals!

Benjamin White - 144/200

Bought from Brighton in the summer, White is an exceptional option at centre-back, both on and off the ball.

Emile Smith-Rowe - 143/200

The winger has just won his first England cap and can only get better too – make him a focal point of your team.

Granit Xhaka - 142/200

Not the best midfielder, you could probably upgrade Xhaka, especially given his lack of discipline.

Aaron Ramsdale - 142/200

Signed from Sheffield United in the summer, Ramsdale has made the No.1 shirt his own.

Bernd Leno - 141/200

Only just worse than Ramsdale, you’ve got a decision to make over who becomes your first-choice goalkeeper.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 141/200

A right-back who can also play at centre-back, Tomiyasu is an excellent, versatile defensive option.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 141/200

A right-back who can also play on the wing, this is another academy product thriving with the Gunners.

Hector Bellerin –141/200

The 16th best player at Arsenal isn’t even at the club after joining Real Betis on loan.

Lucas Torreira - 140/200

Much like Bellerin, Torreira is on loan at Fiorentina.

Rob Holding - 140/200

Elegant on the ball, Holding is a good defensive option for Arsenal FM managers.

Matteo Guendouzi - 139/200

Another one out of the club; he’s on loan at Marseille.

Mohamed Elneny - 139/200

He’s not likely to be a first-team option but Elneny can certainly do a job in cup games and such.

There’s a decent amount of talent here but the fact that there are three players in the top 20 who aren’t actually at Arsenal is worrying.

You’ll need to splash some cash to take the club to the Premier League title, which is surely the overall aim!

