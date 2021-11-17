Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Terry Kennedy was once a highly rated youngster at Sheffield United.

Kennedy, a defender who played for the Blades alongside Harry Maguire, made his debut for the club as a 17-year-old in May 2011.

However, injuries would curtail his progress.

He missed the whole of the 2011/12 season after suffering from a recurring knee injury.

He was able to return to first team action in 2013 but injuries continued to affect him.

In total, he made 24 appearances for the club before being released in 2016.

Kennedy would go on to have spells at Alfreton Town and Harrogate Town before hanging up his boots in 2018 at the age of just 25.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Now 28, Kennedy's life completely changed earlier this week when he found out he won £1 million in the lottery.

Video footage of the moment he was told he had won has emerged online and it's the definition of heartwarming. View it below...

"Kevin, are you ready?" Kennedy is told while clutching the winning ticket.

"Do you want to sit down? I can confirm that you have £1 million."

Kennedy was with what appears to be a number of his co-workers when told the news and the room then erupts.

The former Sheffield United defender could scarcely believed what he was hearing as he put his hands on his head and leaned back on his chair with a beaming smile on his face.

What a moment. Kennedy's football career was sadly cut short due to injury.

But he has now got the luck he deserved. Congratulations, Terry.

News Now - Sport News