Football Manager 2022 Tottenham Hotspur: The Best Players Ranked by Ability

Tottenham Hotspur are a genuine challenge to take on in Football Manager 2022 and we have ranked the club’s 20 best players based on their ability in game.

Spurs now have Antonio Conte as their manager and the club is looking forward rather than backwards - but who are the most talented pieces of the Italian manager’s squad?

Conte will be tasked with bringing trophies to north London, for the first time since 2008, when the club won the League Cup under Juande Ramos.

You’ll be tasked with doing the same thing at Spurs on FM22 and you’ve got plenty of players who can get you over the line!

Harry Kane is a world-class striker while Son Heung-Min is an exceptional winger, too; the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Cristian Romero and Hugo Lloris are also exceptional.

We’ve taken a look at the best players at the club, and ranked the top 20 by current ability.

Current ability is a number out of 200, so let’s dig into the 20 best players at the club!

Ranking Tottenham’s best players on Football Manager 2022

Harry Kane –184/200

One of the best strikers in world football, Kane leads the way – can you keep him out of Manchester City’s clutches?

Heung-Min Son - 172/200

The South Korea international is, like Kane, well clear of his team-mates here and it’s little surprise, as he’s world-class.

Cristian Romero –151/200

A new signing, Romero is an excellent central defender, both aggressive off the ball and considered when he’s on it.

Lucas Moura - 150/200

It might be a surprise to see Lucas rank so high but he has moments of magic in him – like that Champions League semi-final hat-trick.

Emerson Royal - 148/200

Signed from Barcelona in the summer, Emerson will be your starting right-back at Spurs.

Hugo Lloris - 148/200

A World Cup winner, it’s little surprise that Lloris is within the top 10 here.

Sergio Reguilon - 146/200

Formerly of Real Madrid, Reguilon is an athletic left-back who can get up and down the flank.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 146/200

The Denmark international will be your anchor man, and he’s ranked as the best central midfielder at the club on Football Manager.

Pierluigi Gollini –144/200

A new signing in the summer, the goalkeeper is a really good back-up for Lloris, especially in cup competitions.

Tanguy Ndombele - 144/200

Full of talent, can you make Ndombele a genuinely consistent force in the middle of the pitch?

Eric Dier - 143/200

Wherever he’s playing, be it centre-back or central midfield, Dier is a reliable option for you in Football Manager.

Steven Bergwijn - 142/200

Bergwijn is a bundle of talent but he’s yet to show it consistently; can you unlock his potential?

Giovani Lo Celso - 142/200

The Argentina international clearly has the ability to be a key player, but he hasn’t shown it yet – under your management, that could change.

Dele Alli - 141/200

It’s amazing to see how far Alli’s stock has fallen in recent years; especially when you consider how good he’s been in previous years.

Joe Rodon - 141/200

Signed from Swansea last season, Rodon is a really good back-up option in defence.

Harry Winks - 141/200

Nothing if not reliable, Winks is unlikely to be starting every single week for you.

Ben Davies - 141/200

The definition of a steady left-back, Davis is a reliable back-up to Reguilon.

Davinson Sanchez - 139/200

Not the best centre-back option at the club, but Sanchez could be utilised alongside Romero.

Matt Doherty - 139/200

Much like Davies, Doherty is a steady back-up for the first-choice option in Emerson.

Bryan Gil - 135/200

Signed in the summer, Gil is a hot prospect who can only get better; try to give him some minutes in your first season!

There’s plenty of talent here, especially Kane and Son, and there’s a few very reliable options, too.

You could potentially look to sell a few of these to boost the bank balance for replacements, but a cup run and a challenge for the top four shouldn’t be beyond you if you do take the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Good luck!

